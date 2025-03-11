Tuesday, March 11, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

SHO martyred in Mehar while resisting robbery attempt

NEWS WIRE
March 11, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KHAIRPUR  -  SHO martyred at Mehar for resisting robbery bid at him for offering resistance at Mehar in Sindh.

Two others were seriously injured in the inci­dent. According to details, robbers blocked the Indus Highway late Sunday night and started loot­ing people. When they signaled SHO Ghulam Ab­bas Magsi to stop, he resisted. This frustrated the dacoits who shot him dead. 

The body of the deceased and the injured were taken to a hospital. Meanwhile, police in Khairpur have claimed to have arrested two dacoits, who were looting people, following an encounter. 

The police have said they also recovered two pis­tols and bullets from the dacoits who were named Faisal Tunio and Manzoor alias Kali Mugheeri. SSP Tauheedur Rehman Memon has told the media that those arrested had confessed to have commit­ted robberies on the Mehran Highway and at other places. He has said that the suspects are being ques­tioned to gain more information about their gang.

CDA to remove 30,000 paper mulberry trees this season

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-03-10/Lahore/epaper_img_1741590563.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025