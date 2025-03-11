SHO martyred in Mehar while resisting robbery attempt

KHAIRPUR - SHO martyred at Mehar for resisting robbery bid at him for offering resistance at Mehar in Sindh.

Two others were seriously injured in the inci­dent. According to details, robbers blocked the Indus Highway late Sunday night and started loot­ing people. When they signaled SHO Ghulam Ab­bas Magsi to stop, he resisted. This frustrated the dacoits who shot him dead.

The body of the deceased and the injured were taken to a hospital. Meanwhile, police in Khairpur have claimed to have arrested two dacoits, who were looting people, following an encounter.

The police have said they also recovered two pis­tols and bullets from the dacoits who were named Faisal Tunio and Manzoor alias Kali Mugheeri. SSP Tauheedur Rehman Memon has told the media that those arrested had confessed to have commit­ted robberies on the Mehran Highway and at other places. He has said that the suspects are being ques­tioned to gain more information about their gang.