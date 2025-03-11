Sindh government to release march salaries early for Eid-ul-Fitr preparations

The has announced an early release of salaries, pensions, and allowances for government employees and pensioners to facilitate Eid-ul-Fitr preparations.

According to an official notice, March payments will be disbursed on March 21 instead of the usual April 1. Sindh Finance Secretary Fayyaz Jatoi has directed all relevant departments to ensure timely distribution of funds.

Meanwhile, Eid-ul-Fitr in Pakistan is expected to fall on Monday, March 31, 2025, as per the Ruet-e-Hilal Research Council. Secretary General Khalid Ijaz Mufti stated that the Shawwal moon is likely to be visible on Sunday, March 30, under favorable weather conditions.

Astronomical calculations indicate that the new moon will form on March 29 at 3:58 PM Pakistan time. By sunset on March 30, it will be over 26 hours old, meeting the criteria for visibility. Experts note that for the moon to be sighted, it must be at least 18 hours old with a sunset-to-moonset gap of at least 40 minutes—conditions expected to be met in multiple areas across the country.