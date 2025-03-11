Solar Panels Demand

Tuesday, March 11, 2025
March 11, 2025
A large segment of Pakistan’s population depends on solar energy due to the ongoing electricity crisis. Households and businesses increasingly rely on solar power, seeking affordable and efficient energy solutions. Despite the import of 22GW of solar panels over the past 18 months, the country still faces a significant shortage.

The Sindh government has taken steps to distribute solar equipment among citizens, launching a free solar panel scheme for low-income households consuming up to 200 units per month. A similar initiative has been introduced in Punjab, with plans to install 47,182 systems of 0.55 kW and 47,301 systems of 1.1 kW under the programme. Additionally, the Ministry of National Food Security is implementing a Rs. 201 billion project to convert tube wells to solar power.

These initiatives aim to alleviate the electricity crisis and support households and businesses. However, the transition of the national grid to rooftop solar energy must be carefully managed to ensure sustainable unit rates. Furthermore, while the solarisation of tube wells may help reduce carbon emissions, it could also impact agriculture and food security if not regulated under a sound policy framework.

