Tuesday, March 11, 2025
Spike in respiratory illnesses as seasonal changes impact public health

Spike in respiratory illnesses as seasonal changes impact public health
Web Desk
12:10 PM | March 11, 2025
Hospitals across the city are experiencing a surge in respiratory illness cases as shifting weather conditions take a toll on public health.

According to the emergency in-charge at Dr. Ruth Pfau Civil Hospital, over 150 patients with respiratory issues are seeking treatment daily. A similar trend has been observed at Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre, where the number of cases has also surpassed 150 per day, a hospital official confirmed.

Medical experts highlight that children are the most affected by the rise in respiratory infections, with many patients reporting symptoms such as sore throat, flu, and persistent cough. Asthma sufferers are also facing worsening symptoms due to the prevailing weather conditions.

Health professionals have urged citizens to take precautions, particularly during Ramadan, by avoiding cold and substandard beverages that can worsen throat infections. They also recommend wearing masks outdoors to minimize exposure to allergens and pollutants, which can aggravate respiratory conditions and contribute to the spread of infections.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast hot and dry weather for the next 24 hours, with temperatures expected to reach 38°C and humidity levels at 40%. Warm and dry winds continue to blow at a mild pace, adding to the seasonal discomfort.

Web Desk

National

