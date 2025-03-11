Stakeholders urge CM Maryam to form committee for kite flying festival revival

Lahore - Cultural and touriem enthusiasts, stakeholders from kite flying industry and the business community earnestly appeal to Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz and former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to take a historic step by forming a special committee for the revival of the kite flying festival in Punjab. For decades, Basant has been more than just a festival—it has been a symbol of Punjab’s rich cultural heritage, an economic driver and a major tourist attraction. The festival, once celebrated with great enthusiasm in Lahore and other major cities, not only provided joy to millions but also generated substantial revenue for the local economy. From the hospitality sector to the kite and string manufacturing industries, the festival supported thousands of livelihoods. However, its absence has diminished tourism, affected small businesses and deprived people of a cherished cultural celebration. They said that with the right policies, strict safety regulations and community engagement, this festival can once again be a safe and successful event that benefits both the people and the economy. We request the honorable leadership to constitute a dedicated committee comprising government officials, law enforcement agencies, tourism representatives, business leaders and safety experts to thoroughly evaluate the feasibility of reintroducing a well-regulated and secure kite flying festival in Punjab. A regulated Basant festival could serve as a catalyst for economic revival, bringing business opportunities to multiple sectors, including hotels, restaurants, transport and event management companies. International tourists, particularly from South Asia and the Middle East, have long expressed their interest in experiencing this unique celebration in Punjab. The revival of the festival will not only attract foreign visitors but also project a positive image of Pakistan’s cultural diversity and hospitality on the global stage. Moreover, a carefully designed safety mechanism—such as the introduction of approved kite-flying materials, strict penalties for violations and designated festival zones—can ensure that the event is enjoyed responsibly without any risk to public safety.

Many countries around the world celebrate similar festivals under strict regulations, proving that a safe Basant is possible with the right framework.

The business community, tourism sector and kite-flying associations wholeheartedly support this initiative and believe that a well-planned Basant festival could breathe new life into Punjab’s economy, strengthen cultural identity and bring joy to millions of people.

We urge Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz and former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to consider this earnest appeal and take immediate steps toward forming a high-level committee to explore the possibilities of restoring this vibrant festival in a safe and structured manner. Punjab deserves to reclaim its cultural heritage and Basant must return as a beacon of joy, unity and economic prosperity.