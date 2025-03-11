Super Kings secure first win in AKG Premier League Season 2

KARACHI - Super Kings claimed their first victory in the ongoing AKG Premier League Season 2, defeating United Thunders by five wickets in the final match of Round 3 at AKG Ground, Karachi. Batting first, United Thunders struggled and were all out for 112 runs in the allotted 20 overs. Captain Javed Mansoor led the scoring with 46 off 35 balls, hitting five fours. M Essa starred with the ball, taking 3-21, while Imran Mehboob and Sabir Khan bagged two wickets each. In response, Super Kings successfully chased the 113-run target in 17.5 overs, losing five wickets in the process. Khurram Shehzad top-scored with 39 off 32 balls, while Amin Akbar Ali remained unbeaten on 23. Saleem Aman and Sami Saleem Ladhya contributed 19 runs each. Raheem Suleman put up a fight for United Thunders, claiming 3 wickets for 16 runs, but his efforts were in vain. Rahil Sayani and Aniq Sher Ali took one wicket each.