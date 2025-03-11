Tuesday, March 11, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Syrian govt signs breakthrough deal with Kurdish authorities

Syrian govt signs breakthrough deal with Kurdish authorities
NEWS WIRE
March 11, 2025
Newspaper, International

SYRIA  -  Syria’s central government reaches a deal with the Kurdish-led authority that controls the country’s northeast, including a ceasefire and the merging of the main US-backed force there into the Syrian army. The deal was signed on Monday by interim President Ahmad al-Sharaa and Mazloum Abdi, the commander of the US-backed, Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces. The deal marks a major breakthrough that would bring most of Syria under the control of the government run by the group that led the ousting of president Bashar Assad in December. The deal to be implemented by the end of the year would bring all border crossings with Iraq and Turkey in the northeast, airports, and oil fields under the control of the central government. Syria’s Kurds will gain their rights, including teaching and using their language, which were banned for decades under Assad.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-03-10/Lahore/epaper_img_1741590563.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025