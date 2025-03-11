Tailor shot dead in Attock over Eid dress dispute

In a tragic incident in Attock’s Campbellpur Musa area, a tailor was shot dead, and another person was critically injured following a dispute over stitching an Eid dress.

According to police, the suspect, identified as Mudassar, opened fire on the tailor, Sajid, after he refused to sew an Eid outfit for him. Another individual, Ehsan, was also injured in the attack and was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Sajid succumbed to his injuries on the spot, while the suspect fled. Law enforcement has launched a search operation to arrest him.

Meanwhile, Eid-ul-Fitr is expected to be observed across Pakistan on Monday, March 31, 2025, following the completion of 29 days of Ramadan.

As per the Ruet-e-Hilal Research Council, the Shawwal crescent is likely to be visible on Sunday, March 30, if weather conditions permit. Khalid Ijaz Mufti, the council's Secretary General, stated that the new moon will be born on March 29 at 3:58 PM Pakistan time. By sunset on March 30, it will be over 26 hours old, making it easily visible to the naked eye.

