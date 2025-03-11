TDAP holds seminar on export potential of agro products

KARACHI - Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) Sukkur Monday organised a seminar on export potential of agro products at district Naushahro Feroze. In this event, the guest speakers from Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) Sukkur, Sindh Agriculture Extension Sukkur, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Sukkur, Sindh Enterprises Development Fund (SEDF) Karachi, SGS Pakistan Hyderabad, Sindh Chamber of Agriculture Naushahro, Export Business Development Professional from Sargodha, District Administration Naushahro Feroze, and the growers shared their experiences and insights about the production and development of agro products for the foreign buyers/importers.

Fida Hussain Mahesar, Deputy Director TDAP Sukkur, explained the audience about the working and mandate of TDAP, the Ministry of Commerce and the Pakistan Trade Missions abroad from product development to promotion and marketing in international markets through participation in international trade exhibitions and delegations. Ghulam Mustafa Nangraj, Director Agriculture Extension Sukkur, threw light on the production statistics of various agro products of district Naushahro Feroze. He apprised that there is a huge potential of horticultural products like mango, lemon, grapefruit, guava, mandarin, henna, banana, dates, and other fruits and vegetables that wait for the interventions of the governments to establish cold storages, processing plants and value addition units to exploit this potential for export purposes.

The representative of SBP Sukkur presented his presentation covering different credit schemes of the government for the support agri-businesses. He assured the participants of SBP support in the disbursement of these incentivized credit schemes as per policy. Sindh Enterprises Development Fund (SEDF) shared presentation covering support schemes of bearing interest amounts of the banks loans utilized for the development of agro SMEs. The representative of SGS Pakistan gave his detailed presentation covering all segments from product development, standardization, testing, labelling, packing, packaging and certifying of agro products for export purposes.

Muhammad Riaz, an export business development professional from Sargodha, also shared his insights from A to Z to develop these products for export businesses. Ashfaque Ahmed Taggar, President Sindh Chamber of Agriculture Naushahro Feroze, thanked TDAP for organizing seminar.