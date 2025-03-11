Tuesday, March 11, 2025
March 11, 2025
The Institute for Peace and Economics has published a global terrorism report, ranking Pakistan second—a deeply alarming statistic for the country’s law enforcement agencies. Pakistani policymakers must urgently analyse the key factors driving this surge in terrorism. According to the report, terrorist attacks in Pakistan rose from 517 in 2023 to 1,099 in 2024, marking a staggering 45% increase. This should serve as a wake-up call for the state.

Terrorism has caused devastating bomb blasts, targeted killings, and kidnappings, severely affecting national security. Moreover, it has crippled tourism, with foreigners, despite their admiration for Pakistan’s natural beauty, avoiding travel due to security concerns.

A dual approach of peace talks and military operations should be pursued. As the saying goes, “If you want peace, prepare for war”—this sentiment perfectly reflects the urgency of the situation. The time has come to confront all extremist elements with an iron hand, showing zero tolerance for terrorism.

AZEEM HASSAN MAITLO,

Khairpur Mirs.

