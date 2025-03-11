Tesla investors push for Elon Musk’s return amid stock freefall

Tesla investors are raising concerns over CEO Elon Musk’s absence as the company’s stock continues to plummet, with shares experiencing a 15% drop on Monday—their worst single-day decline since September 2020.

Since reaching a record high in mid-December, Tesla’s stock has plunged by 55% and has fallen over 40% since the start of the year. Shareholders fear that Musk’s reduced involvement is hurting the company, particularly as he focuses on a major cost-cutting initiative in Washington, D.C. Reports suggest that Musk, known for his hands-on leadership style, is currently prioritizing his DOGE government project, even sleeping on the office floor near the White House.

In a Monday interview, Musk admitted to the challenges of managing his various ventures, which include Tesla, SpaceX, X, xAI, and Neuralink, alongside his commitments.