Three killed, one injured in Kohistan traffic accident

ISLAMABAD - A tragic traffic accident occurred on Monday at Jijal Nallah on the Karakoram Highway, claiming the lives of three people, including the driver, while one person sustained serious injuries. According to private news channel and police sources, the accident happened due to high speed when a Fielder car traveling from Gilgit plunged into a deep gorge. According to the police, the victims, identified as Haji Fazal Qadir, Jannat Syed, and Ajmal Khan, belonged to the Sagi area of Mohmand tribal district.

The injured person, Muhammad Irfan, was shifted to a hospital in Abbottabad for treatment.

Local residents and rescue teams recovered the bodies and transported them to their native village in Safi Tehsil, Mohmand District.