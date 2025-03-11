Top judge expresses displeasure as Punjab govt lawyer seeks time to study case

Representative of various Bars calls on CJP.

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court on Monday adjourned, for a month, hearing of the Punjab government appeals against Lahore High Court judgements granting bails in cases relating to May 9 and 10 events. The court will hear the same after Eid holidays, April 2025. A three-member Bench of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Yahya Afridi and comprising Justice Musarrat Hilali and Justice Miangul Hasan Aurangzeb was scheduled to hear the appeals.

The court granted adjournment on the request of the Counsel for the Punjab government, Advocate Zulfiqar Naqvi who appeared before the court and sought adjournment.

The counsel pleaded before the court saying he needed time to study the cases and prepare his arguments as he is appointed recently by the government in all appeals for cancellation of bail granted by the LHC in the same event.

The Chief Justice noted that there are cases of the same nature fixed before the court tomorrow and the other days. The Chief Justice, expressing his displeasure, remarked that the prosecutor was pleading for time yesterday and the counsel today. There are more than 50 such cases of appeals of the provincial government for cancellation of bails.

The counsel requested the court to adjourn all such cases fixed for the current week so he can prepare for the cases fixed during the coming weeks. The court granted the appeal de-listing all appeals of the Punjab government against LHC judgments granting bails in cases relating to May 9 and 10, 2023.

Meanwhile, Representatives from the High Court Bar Associations of Islamabad, Rawalpindi, and Bahawalpur, along with the District Bar Association Sargodha, met with the Chief Justice of Pakistan, Mr Justice Yahya Afridi, at the Supreme Court premises, here, Monday.

The Chief Justice welcomed the delegation and emphasized the indispensable role of the bar in the judicial system. He reiterated that the dispensation of justice is a collaborative effort, requiring the cooperation of the legal fraternity.

He assured the delegations that legal practitioners have been actively engaged in decision-making processes, including representation on a provincial basis in the Law and Justice Commission of Pakistan. Additionally, a dedicated slot has been allocated for bar councils to contribute their insights and expertise.

During the meeting, the Chief Justice shared the draft agenda for the upcoming National Judicial Policy Making Committee (NJPMC) meeting, which serves as a pivotal judicial policy making forum attended by all Chief Justices. He invited the delegation to provide their feedback and suggestions to ensure impactful and effective policy decisions.

In a bid to strengthen legal education and professional development, the Chief Justice encouraged the delegation to benefit from the online courses offered by the Federal Judicial Academy (FJA) under its Continuing Legal Education (CLE) initiative. He also apprised them of the Access to Justice Development Fund (AJDF), which offers financial assistance to legal practitioners, particularly for research-based initiatives. He urged the legal fraternity to apply for support under this initiative, which aims to enhance the legal profession by promoting justice and ensuring equitable access to legal resources.

Addressing concerns regarding communication gaps between the bar and bench in Lahore, the Chief Justice acknowledged the issue and assured the delegation that the Chief Justice of the Lahore High Court is actively looking into the matter.

The delegation extended an invitation to the Chief Justice to visit the District Bars. In response, he reaffirmed his commitment to engaging with the legal community, prioritizing visits to remote and underdeveloped areas. However, he assured the delegation that he would visit their Bar at an appropriate time.