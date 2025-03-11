UET Peshawar hosts awareness seminar on self-accountability

Peshawar - The University of Engineering & Technology (UET) Peshawar hosted an awareness seminar on self-accountability on Monday, aimed at empowering individuals to learn practical strategies for enhancing personal and professional accountability.

Advisor to the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Anti-corruption, Brig (Retd) Muhammad Musaddiq Abbasi, provided insights into self-accountability in governance and personal life as the keynote speaker.

The seminar highlighted thought-provoking references from the Quran and Iqbaliat, illustrating the power of self-accountability in achieving success. He urged the participants to focus on understanding the Quran’s teachings, engaging in charity, speaking the truth, and maintaining a positive mindset, with which individuals could create a meaningful and impactful life. The seminar was organized by the Directorate of Clubs at UET Peshawar.

Prof Dr Qaisar Ali, Vice-Chancellor of UET Peshawar, expressed his commitment to creating more awareness about self-accountability through such seminars to equip students with the knowledge and skills needed to thrive in today’s fast-paced world. He emphasized that steadfastness and self-accountability should first be exemplified by elders before being passed on to the youth.

Government officials serve as role models, and their actions often speak louder than words. When they demonstrate integrity, patience, and responsibility, the younger generation is more likely to adopt these values. Later, Prof Dr Qaisar Ali presented a shield to the chief guest. The seminar was attended by Registrar UET Peshawar, Prof Dr Khizar Azam, and senior faculty members.