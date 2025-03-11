Ukraine launches largest drone attack on Moscow, killing one and disrupting flights

Ukraine launched its most extensive drone assault on the Russian capital early Tuesday, with at least 91 drones targeting Moscow, killing one person and injuring three, according to Russian officials. The attack sparked fires, forced evacuations, and temporarily shut down multiple airports, leading to flight diversions.

Russia’s Defence Ministry reported that a total of 337 Ukrainian drones were downed across the country, including 91 over Moscow and 126 over the Kursk region, where Ukrainian forces have been retreating.

The assault coincided with Ukrainian officials' preparations for peace discussions with US representatives in Saudi Arabia and as Russian forces continue their offensive in Kursk. Despite the attack, Moscow's morning commuters carried on as usual.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin confirmed that air defences repelled the drone attack, calling it the most massive UAV assault on the city to date. Governor Andrei Vorobyov reported casualties and posted images of damaged buildings, including an apartment with blown-out windows.

Russia's aviation authority suspended flights at all four Moscow airports, as well as those in Yaroslavl and Nizhny Novgorod, to ensure air safety.

While Kyiv remains a frequent target of Russian drone strikes, Ukrainian forces have increasingly targeted Russian infrastructure, including oil refineries and strategic radar stations. The conflict has evolved into a drone warfare battleground, with both sides innovating and deploying drones in new ways.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has condemned Ukrainian drone attacks on civilian infrastructure as “terrorism” and vowed retaliation. Meanwhile, Moscow, Russia’s wealthiest city, continues to thrive amid record-high defence spending.

The rise of drone warfare

The ongoing conflict, the largest in Europe since World War II, has blended traditional trench and artillery warfare reminiscent of World War I with the modern innovation of drone technology.

Both Moscow and Kyiv have invested heavily in acquiring, developing, and deploying drones, while simultaneously devising strategies to counter them—ranging from sophisticated electronic jamming systems to rudimentary methods like using shotguns.

What began as a reliance on inexpensive commercial drones has evolved into a deadly arms race, with both nations ramping up production and adapting drones for combat purposes.

Soldiers on both sides have expressed deep fear of drone attacks, as these unmanned weapons have reshaped the battlefield. Graphic footage of drone strikes has been used in propaganda, depicting soldiers being hit in vulnerable moments, further intensifying the psychological aspect of warfare.

