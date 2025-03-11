Tuesday, March 11, 2025
US, Ukraine begin talks in Saudi Arabia to discuss prospects for peace with Russia

Anadolu
10:15 PM | March 11, 2025
International

US and Ukrainian delegations began talks in the Saudi city of Jeddah on Tuesday to discuss prospects for a possible peace deal with Russia.

According to the Saudi television channel Al Arabiya, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha attended the talks, in the presence of Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan.

Ukraine is expected to propose a plan for a partial ceasefire with Russia, aimed at restoring support from Washington, the broadcaster said.

Tuesday's talks in Jeddah aim to strengthen US-Ukraine relations after weeks of tension, including a White House clash last month between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump.

On Sunday, Trump said that the US expects Ukraine to demonstrate a willingness to pursue peace.

"We're going to make a lot of progress," he added.

On Monday, Zelenskyy said on Telegram that Ukraine has always been seeking peace since the beginning of the war, indicating that Russia is the only reason the war is still ongoing.

On Feb. 24, 2022, Russia launched a military offensive against Ukraine. Moscow demands Kyiv abandon aspirations to join Western military alliances as a condition for peace, a stance Ukraine views as “interference” in its sovereignty.

Anadolu

International

