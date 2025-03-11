Tuesday, March 11, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Vehari DC distributes free laptops among students

Vehari DC distributes free laptops among students
Sh Fazal Ur Rehman
March 11, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

Vehari  -  In reference to Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s education-friendly initiatives, a ceremony was held at the Deputy Commissioner’s Office in Vehari to distribute free laptops.

Deputy Commissioner Vehari Imrana Touqeer, along with CEO Education Zafar Iqbal Wattoo, distributed laptops among 5 students and 14 female students, praising their creative endeavors. Deputy Commissioner Imrana Touqeer stated that the Punjab government was providing modern laptops to students free of charge, considering the demands and needs of education and modern times. The laptops will bring innovation to children’s scientific and creative abilities, fostering a research-oriented mindset. Steam education has become essential for competing in modern times.

The event was attended by DEO Secondary Shazia Anwar, Deputy DEO Elementary Rana Akbar, and a large number of officers, students, and teachers.

Mechanism discussed for verification of applicants

Tags:

Sh Fazal Ur Rehman

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-03-10/Lahore/epaper_img_1741590563.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025