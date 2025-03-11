Vehari DC distributes free laptops among students

Vehari - In reference to Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s education-friendly initiatives, a ceremony was held at the Deputy Commissioner’s Office in Vehari to distribute free laptops.

Deputy Commissioner Vehari Imrana Touqeer, along with CEO Education Zafar Iqbal Wattoo, distributed laptops among 5 students and 14 female students, praising their creative endeavors. Deputy Commissioner Imrana Touqeer stated that the Punjab government was providing modern laptops to students free of charge, considering the demands and needs of education and modern times. The laptops will bring innovation to children’s scientific and creative abilities, fostering a research-oriented mindset. Steam education has become essential for competing in modern times.

The event was attended by DEO Secondary Shazia Anwar, Deputy DEO Elementary Rana Akbar, and a large number of officers, students, and teachers.