Vivo V50 5G launched in Pakistan

LAHORE - Vivo Monday launched its most advanced portrait flagship smartphone, Vivo V50 5G, redefining the user experience for creative expression. With state-of-the-art co-engineered ZEISS Professional Portrait capabilities, V50 5G takes visual quality to new heights, enabling users to capture and share memories in unique style and exceptional clarity. Beyond its imaging prowess, V50 5G boasts a sleek, aesthetic design and a powerful and slim long-lasting 6000 mAh Battery, thanks to Vivo’s BlueVolt technology with ultra-fast 90W FlashCharge. Crafted for a seamless user experience across various scenarios, V50 5G stands out with its competitive performance and power enhancements.

Vivo continues to celebrate the spirit of creativity, self-expression, and sophistication in Pakistan with Bilal Abbas Khan and Durefishan Saleem as the brand ambassadors for the V50 5G. Their association reflects Vivo’s commitment to empowering users with innovative technology and stylish designs, enabling them to capture and express their unique stories effortlessly. “Vivo V series has always been about empowering our users to capture life’s precious moments,” said Zohair Chohan, Director Brand Strategy at Vivo. “With V50 5G, we’re taking another leap forward in mobile imaging. Co-engineered with ZEISS, Vivo V50 5G offers advanced portrait capabilities, premium design and powerful performance redefine the expectations for a smartphone in this price range. We’re dedicated to delivering features that enhance every aspect of our customers’ digital lives.”

The latest vivo V50 5G is launched Pakistan at Rs 139,999 (256GB) and 149,999 (512GB). The official sale of the V50 5G will commence on March 15, 2025. Vivo offers a one-year warranty for V50 5G along with 15 days free replacement and 6 months warranty for accessories. Vivo V50 5G is duly approved by Pakistan Telecommunications Authority and supports all mobile networks in Pakistan. Zong customers can also get 12GB Free Mobile Internet by using their 4G SIM card in Slot 1 (2GB Internet/month for 6 months).