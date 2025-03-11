WASA starts repair of force line Sitara Colony

FAISALABAD - Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA) has commenced repair and restoration work on the settled main force line at Sitara Colony Disposal Station. Managing Director WASA, Aamir Aziz said here on Monday that WASA engineers, machinery and pipeline teams are actively working at the site to restore the sewerage operations efficiently. He said that due to the settlement of the main force line, the sewerage system in several areas including Muzaffar Colony, Fareed Town, Mehmood Town, Sitara Colony, Gulshan-e-Iqbal and Uccha Murabba has been affected. However, WASA engineers and staff are working tirelessly to resolve the issue and the repair is expected to be completed by tonight for ensuring fully restoration of sewerage operations in these areas. He appealed to residents of affected localities to cooperate with WASA as temporary sewerage issues may persist until the main force line is fully operational. The public trust is the key of WASA success and all possible efforts would be made to resolve the issue at the earliest, he added.