X faces widespread disruptions amid alleged cyberattack

The Twitter/X platform is facing disruptions across Pakistan and several other countries, as confirmed by Downdetector, which reported a spike in outages around 1:45 PM Pakistan time.

The outage follows claims by X owner Elon Musk that the platform was hit by "massive cyberattacks" on Monday. While X faces attacks daily, Musk stated that this incident involved significant resources, potentially pointing to a large organized group or a nation-state. He added that efforts were underway to trace the source of the attack.

During an interview, Musk mentioned that the attackers used IP addresses linked to the Ukraine region but did not provide further details. However, cybersecurity experts have cautioned that IP addresses alone do not confirm an attack’s true origin, noting that the activity was global rather than limited to one location.