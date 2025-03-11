Tuesday, March 11, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

X faces widespread disruptions amid alleged cyberattack

X faces widespread disruptions amid alleged cyberattack
Web Desk
5:57 PM | March 11, 2025
Lifestyle & Entertainment, Snippets

The Twitter/X platform is facing disruptions across Pakistan and several other countries, as confirmed by Downdetector, which reported a spike in outages around 1:45 PM Pakistan time.

The outage follows claims by X owner Elon Musk that the platform was hit by "massive cyberattacks" on Monday. While X faces attacks daily, Musk stated that this incident involved significant resources, potentially pointing to a large organized group or a nation-state. He added that efforts were underway to trace the source of the attack.

During an interview, Musk mentioned that the attackers used IP addresses linked to the Ukraine region but did not provide further details. However, cybersecurity experts have cautioned that IP addresses alone do not confirm an attack’s true origin, noting that the activity was global rather than limited to one location.

Tags:

Web Desk

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-03-11/Lahore/epaper_img_1741677647.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025