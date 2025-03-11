President Zardari dispels water shortage propaganda: Shazia Marri

PPP MNA Shazia Marri stated on Tuesday that President Asif Ali Zardari, in his joint parliamentary session address, dispelled propaganda about water shortages.

Speaking to the media, Marri said Zardari consistently advocated for national solidarity and prosperity.

He effectively raised key concerns, including the Kashmir and Palestine issues, urging the world to take concrete steps for Palestinians.

She emphasized that Zardari supports a strong federation and backs the government as an ally but made it clear that the PPP would not compromise on canal policies.