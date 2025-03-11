Tuesday, March 11, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Zelensky, ahead of US talks, says Ukraine wants peace

Zelensky, ahead of US talks, says Ukraine wants peace
NEWS WIRE
March 11, 2025
Newspaper, International, Headlines

KYIV  -  President Volodymyr Zelensky said Monday ahead of talks with US officials in Saudi Arabia that Ukraine wants peace and Russia is the “only reason” that the war has dragged on.

Zelensky is due to arrive in Saudi Arabia later Monday, a day ahead of crucial talks between Ukrainian and US officials on ending the war with Russia. “Ukraine has been seeking peace since the very first second of the war, and we have always said that the only reason that the war is continuing is because of Russia,” Zelensky wrote on social media. The highly-anticipated negotiations on Tuesday on resolving the more than three-year conflict will see US and Ukrainian officials meet for the first time since Zelensky’s disastrous White House visit last month. US President Donald Trump since taking office has repeated a string of false claims about Zelensky and the war that echo key Kremlin talking points.

Vehari DC distributes free laptops among students

The Kremlin, which has praised Washington’s stance on the conflict since Trump took office, said Monday that it was not holding out for specific or concrete outcomes from the Saudi talks.

Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that the United States was likely waiting to hear from the Ukrainian side that they are ready for peace.

“This is, in fact, probably what everyone is waiting for,” Peskov told reporters.

Kyiv has been urging a just and lasting end to the war for years, while appealing for security guarantees that would deter Russia from ever attacking Ukraine again.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-03-10/Lahore/epaper_img_1741590563.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025