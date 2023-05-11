Thursday, May 11, 2023
15 children drown, 25 missing in Nigeria boat accident  

Agencies
May 11, 2023
KANO - Fifteen children drowned and 25 others were missing when their overloaded boat capsized in a river in northwest Nigeria, a local official said on Wednesday. The children were on their way from Dundeji village in Sokoto State to collect firewood in the bush on Tuesday on the other side of Shagari river when their boat sank, Aliyu Abubakar, local administrator of Shagari district, said. “We woke up to a tragedy yesterday morning, where a boat carrying children capsized mid-river,” Abubakar told AFP. “Fifteen bodies, 13 girls and two boys, were recovered by local rescue teams and buried in the village,” said the official, who supervised the rescue operation.

