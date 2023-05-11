161,282MT wheat procured in Sargodha division so far

SARGODHA - Deputy Director Food Allah Ditta Saqib said on Wednesday that 161,282 metric tonnes (MT) of wheat had been procured in four districts of Sargodha division so far, which was about 55 percent of the set target.

Talking to media here, he said so far 3.6 million metric tonnes of bardana had been given to wheat growers, which was more than the set target.

He said that this year the target of purchasing wheat in Sargodha divi­sion had been increased to 302,860 metric tonnes. In Sargodha district, the target had been increased to 107,867 metric tonnes, while so far 92,399 metric tonnes of the com­modity had been procured in the district, which was 83 percent of the set target, he added.

A new target of 21,068 metric tonnes of wheat had been set for Khushab district and so far 13,767 metric tonnes had been purchased, which was 62.76 percent of the set target. Out of the newly set target of 63,203 metric tonnes of wheat for Mianwali district, 20,503 met­ric tonnes had been purchased so far, which was 62.76 percent of the set target, Allah Ditta Saqib said.

A target of 110,722 metric tonnes wheat had been set for Bhakkar district this year, and so far 39,727 metric tonnes had been purchased, which was 34.30 per­cent of the set target.

The deputy director food said that this year, wheat was cultivated on 1.6 million acres of area in four districts of Sargodha division, and so far 93 percent of harvesting, and 78 percent of threshing process had been completed.

This year, 31.17 maunds of per acre wheat production had been recorded, which was 5 maunds per acre more than the last year, he added.