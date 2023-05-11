18 including women sentenced for narcotics usage in Jeddah

A Jeddah court sentenced 18 people, including women, for drug use on Thursday and the total term of the sentence given by the court is up to 80 years.

One of the accused is from Syria while the other 17 are from Saudi Arabia include women.

It has been reported that the drug addicts were habitual in using drugs in luxurious cabins near the beach and have been found involved in immoral activities in addition to narcotics.

In this regard, it was further informed that the accused include women, businessmen, marketing director, pharmacy, nursing and students of the same department.

It should be noted that this court decision consisted of 190 pages while the court proceedings continued for 125 days and Saudi Arabia has been making efforts against illegal drug trafficking for a long time.