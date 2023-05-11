2nd PFF Introductory Referee Course concludes in Quetta

The second referee introduction course by the Pakistan Football Federation under the supervision of FIFA MA Referee instructor, Khurram Shahzad has been concluded in Quetta.

A total of 23 participants from different parts of Quetta had the privilege to get enrolled and learn new things. The four-day long course consisted of theoretical and practical work.

Muhammad Shafiq (Instructor) with the supervision of Khurram Shahzad shared his expertise with the participants. In his statement, Khurram Shahzad said: "We are thankful to the PFF Normalisation Committee for this glorious step that is aiming to uplift the Referee Course for the development of Referees in Pakistan. This is indeed a good medium for the learners to learn the modern trends of the game and develop referees in the regions," he added.