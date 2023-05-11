Thursday, May 11, 2023
2nd PFF Introductory Referee Course concludes in Quetta

Web Sports Desk
5:45 PM | May 11, 2023
Sports

The second referee introduction course by the Pakistan Football Federation under the supervision of FIFA MA Referee instructor, Khurram Shahzad has been concluded in Quetta.

A total of 23 participants from different parts of Quetta had the privilege to get enrolled and learn new things. The four-day long course consisted of theoretical and practical work.

Muhammad Shafiq (Instructor) with the supervision of Khurram Shahzad shared his expertise with the participants. In his statement, Khurram Shahzad said: "We are thankful to the PFF Normalisation Committee for this glorious step that is aiming to uplift the Referee Course for the development of Referees in Pakistan. This is indeed a good medium for the learners to learn the modern trends of the game and develop referees in the regions," he added.

