Thursday, May 11, 2023
3 illegal arm holders booked  

May 11, 2023
Regional, Islamabad

RAWALPINDI - Police have arrested three illegal arms holders and recovered arms and ammunition from their possession during a crackdown here on Wednesday informed a police spokesman. New Town Police held Anis and recovered 32 bore pistol from his possession. Similarly, Naseerabad Police nabbed 2 accused Zain and Mubeen and recovered 2 pistols 30 bore from them. Police have registered separate cases against the accused and further investigation was underway. SSP Operations appreciated the performance of police teams, adding that strict action should be taken against those possessing illegal arms.

Meanwhile, Rawalpindi police arrested six liquor suppliers from different areas of the city and recovered 50 litre of liquor from their possession.

