ACE Punjab summons Zartaj Gul in corruption case

LAHORE - The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE), Punjab has again summoned Pakistan Teh­reek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former State Minister Zartaj Gul over ‘corruption’ charg­es. As per details, Zartaj Gul was summoned on April 19, but the Punjab anti-corruption team has again summoned her today (Thurs­day, May 11) at 10 in the morning. She is accused of giving contracts for various de­velopmental projects to her ‘front men’ at a lower rate by taking ‘bribes’. Zartaj Gul and her husband Humayun Akhund used to take a ten percent commission for provid­ing funds for development schemes in her constituency, the notice claimed. The couple is also accused of revising the development schemes that cost heavy losses to the na­tional kitty, the Punjab ACE said.