Thursday, May 11, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

ACE Punjab summons Zartaj Gul in corruption case

Our Staff Reporter
May 11, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE    -   The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE), Punjab has again summoned Pakistan Teh­reek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former State Minister Zartaj Gul over ‘corruption’ charg­es. As per details, Zartaj Gul was summoned on April 19, but the Punjab anti-corruption team has again summoned her today (Thurs­day, May 11) at 10 in the morning. She is accused of giving contracts for various de­velopmental projects to her ‘front men’ at a lower rate by taking ‘bribes’. Zartaj Gul and her husband Humayun Akhund used to take a ten percent commission for provid­ing funds for development schemes in her constituency, the notice claimed. The couple is also accused of revising the development schemes that cost heavy losses to the na­tional kitty, the Punjab ACE said.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-11/Lahore/epaper_img_1683782214.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

theNation List - Headlines

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023