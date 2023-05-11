Ali Embroidery Mills High Performance Tennis Camp in full swing

LAHORE-The Ali Embroidery Mills High Performance Tennis Camp is currently underway here at the Punjab Tennis Academy, Bagh-e-Jinnah.

In an interview with The Nation on Wednesday, Rashid Malik (Tamgha-e-Imtiaz), Secretary General of the Punjab Lawn Tennis Association (PLTA) and a renowned tennis coach, expressed his confidence that four weeks of coaching and rigorous physical training would significantly improve the performance of junior players in the upcoming nationals and international events.

Malik commended top Pakistani tennis players and Davis Cuppers, Aqeel Khan and Shahzad Khan, for their exceptional contribution to the camp. “Aqeel and Shahzad have been invaluable in imparting their knowledge to the young athletes and transforming them into true champions, which will benefit them in the long run.”

He extended his gratitude to Tariq Zaman, the CEO of Ali Embroidery Mills, for his unwavering support in the development of tennis in Punjab. “I am grateful to Mr. Tariq Zaman for his generous support of this beautiful game of tennis, particularly for this high-performance training camp. Under the guidance of top coaches in the country, I am closely monitoring the training to ensure the youngsters receive proper guidance from the Pakistan Davis Cup Captain/Coach.”

Commenting on the talent at the camp, Malik stated, “I have witnessed a wealth of talent during this camp, which, with the dedication of coaches, parents, and the players themselves, has the potential to reach the highest level. “We need to provide them with the necessary infrastructure, high-performance coaching, and mental fitness guidance that can change their fortunes as well as of their country.”

“Pakistan is brimming with talented athletes across all sports, and it is imperative that we support them in the best possible manner. I urge the government and private sectors to invest in sports and elevate our country’s standing. Our primary focus should be establishing sports nurseries and cultivating champions in the years to come. The survival of our sports depends on our collective efforts and shared vision,” he emphasized.

Meanwhile, all the players extend their gratitude to Ali Embroidery Mills CEO, Tariq Zaman, for organizing the High-Performance Tennis Camp for the second consecutive year. “We are benefiting immensely from this camp, learning the intricacies of the game from tennis legends, skilled coaches, and trainers. We will work harder to achieve better results for ourselves, our province, and our country.”