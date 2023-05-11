Ali Embroidery Mills Tennis Camp Empowers Young Pakistani Players for Success

The prestigious Ali Embroidery Mills High Performance Tennis Camp is currently in full swing at the Punjab Tennis Academy in Bagh-e-Jinnah. Promising junior players are being put through four weeks of intensive coaching and rigorous physical training, with the aim of significantly enhancing their performance in upcoming national and international events.

Rashid Malik (Tamgha-e-Imtiaz), Secretary General of the Punjab Lawn Tennis Association (PLTA) and a renowned tennis coach, expressed his utmost confidence in the camp's ability to propel young athletes to new heights. Recognizing the invaluable contributions of top Pakistani tennis players and Davis Cuppers, Aqeel Khan and Shahzad Khan, Malik praised their role in imparting knowledge and transforming the aspiring players into future champions.

The unwavering support of Tariq Zaman, CEO of Ali Embroidery Mills, in the development of tennis in Punjab was acknowledged and appreciated by Malik. Under the watchful guidance of the country's top coaches, Malik personally monitors the training sessions to ensure the youngsters receive proper guidance from the Pakistan Davis Cup Captain/Coach.

Malik emphasized the abundance of talent he has witnessed at the camp, highlighting its potential to reach the pinnacle of the sport with the dedicated efforts of coaches, parents, and the players themselves. He stressed the need to provide these young talents with essential infrastructure, high-performance coaching, and mental fitness guidance, which not only holds the power to change their individual fortunes but also positively impact the nation.

"Pakistan boasts talented athletes across all sports, and it is our collective responsibility to support them in the best possible manner," stated Malik, urging both the government and private sectors to invest in sports and elevate the country's sporting standing. He emphasized the establishment of sports nurseries and the cultivation of future champions as the primary focus to ensure the long-term survival and success of Pakistani sports.

Meanwhile, the aspiring players expressed their gratitude to Ali Embroidery Mills CEO, Tariq Zaman, for organizing the High-Performance Tennis Camp for the second consecutive year. They enthusiastically acknowledged the immense benefits they are receiving from the camp, where they have the opportunity to learn from tennis legends, skilled coaches, and trainers. Determined to achieve better results for themselves, their province, and their country, they pledged to work even harder in pursuit of their tennis dreams.