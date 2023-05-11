Appreciation for JDC  

As a Karachiite, I have always seen streets filled with gangs of professional beggars who occupy every available spot. They can be seen outside places of worship, transport stops, traffic signals, eateries, malls, hospitals, schools, colleges, universities, roadside tea stalls, and so on. Unfortunately, the police and government have failed to remove them from public places.

Recently, the JDC Foundation has taken an active stance to boycott these street beggars, who are actually part of gangs employed by professional mafias and are spread throughout the city. In one of the foundation’s videos, the CEO, Zafar Abbas, visited a well-known area of Karachi where beggars of all ages were present, from young children to elderly individuals. Each of them claimed to earn between 1000-3000 rupees per day, and this is a rough estimate. This means that their monthly turnover ranges from Rs.30,000-90,000.

Today, even experienced individuals holding double master’s and PhDs are struggling to find jobs. White-collar families are finding it challenging to make ends meet in this era of inflation. Meanwhile, security guards outside malls, banks, and schools are earning only Rs.15,000 monthly, working hard, and still struggling to feed their families for half the month due to the escalating food prices.

Abbas reports that these beggar gangs use different tactics to gain sympathy from citizens. They wear torn clothes, disguise themselves as physically impaired individuals and female beggars carry skinny, untidy, and unhealthy babies, all the while uttering false stories to grab the sympathy of commuters and pedestrians. They simply know how to play with the emotions of innocent citizens to collect a hefty amount of money.

Therefore, I would like to urge the authorities to spread the message among citizens to support this initiative and help those who truly deserve it.

AQDAS SIDDIQUE,

Karachi.