ATC acquits 3 ex-cops among four accused in Model Town case

LAHORE - An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday acquitted four accused, including three former police offi­cers, in Model Town trage­dy case. The court acquitted former inspector general of police Punjab Mushtaq Ah­mad Sukhera, former DIG operations Rana Abdul Jab­bar, and former SP Tariq Aziz, besides Town Munic­ipal Officer (TMO) Ali Ab­bas. ATC Judge Ijaz Ah­mad Buttar announced the verdict while allowing ac­quittal applications of the accused. The court held that allegations could not be proved against the ac­cused. The accused had filed the acquittal applica­tions, saying that no evi­dence was available against them on record and there was no chance of their con­viction. They pleaded with the court to acquit them. The court adjourned fur­ther hearing till May 19 and sought arguments on acquittal applications of four other accused, former SSP Umar Virk, former DSP Khalid Abu Bakar, former DSP Mian Shafqat and for­mer inspector Bashir Niazi, on the next date of hearing.