Thursday, May 11, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

ATC acquits 3 ex-cops among four accused in Model Town case

ATC acquits 3 ex-cops among four accused in Model Town case
Agencies
May 11, 2023
National, Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE    -    An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday acquitted four accused, including three former police offi­cers, in Model Town trage­dy case. The court acquitted former inspector general of police Punjab Mushtaq Ah­mad Sukhera, former DIG operations Rana Abdul Jab­bar, and former SP Tariq Aziz, besides Town Munic­ipal Officer (TMO) Ali Ab­bas. ATC Judge Ijaz Ah­mad Buttar announced the verdict while allowing ac­quittal applications of the accused. The court held that allegations could not be proved against the ac­cused. The accused had filed the acquittal applica­tions, saying that no evi­dence was available against them on record and there was no chance of their con­viction. They pleaded with the court to acquit them. The court adjourned fur­ther hearing till May 19 and sought arguments on acquittal applications of four other accused, former SSP Umar Virk, former DSP Khalid Abu Bakar, former DSP Mian Shafqat and for­mer inspector Bashir Niazi, on the next date of hearing.

British Council cancels all exams across Pakistan amid unrest

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-10/Lahore/epaper_img_1683707446.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

theNation List - Headlines

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023