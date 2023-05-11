Audio reveals PTI leaders behind attack on Lahore Corps Commander’s House

LAHORE - A purported audio call between Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Ejaz Chaudhry and his son Ali Chaudhry has clear hints of the PTI leadership’s involvement in Tuesday’s attack on the residence of Lahore Corps Commander Lt-Gen Salman Fayyaz Ghani.
In the alleged audio, both father and son can be heard rejoicing over the damage caused to the army officers’ residence and it transpires from the conversation that the PTI leadership had told party workers to gather at Jinnah House, now the residence of Lahore Corps Commander.
“Shots fired? Ali Chaudhry asks his father in the audio call.
“Yes, there has been firing; first, there was aerial firing, then there was a burst”, Ejaz Chaudhry tells his son, adding that three people were shot.
In an obvious reference to the Pakistan Army having the reputation of being powerful, Ali Chaudhry then says: “Their myth is broken”, Elder Chaudhry then says that their house has been ransacked and nothing is left from the pot to the house. Meanwhile, Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman Wednesday telephoned Corps Commander Lahore Lt-General Salman Fayyaz Ghani and inquired about his and his family’s welfare.The governor said that the mob by attacking the Jinnah House not only damaged an important national asset related to the founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, but also tainted values and high traditions. He expressed the hope that this situation of anarchy would end soon.