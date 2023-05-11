Thursday, May 11, 2023
Audio reveals PTI leaders behind attack on Lahore Corps Commander’s House
May 11, 2023
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

LAHORE     -    A purported audio call between Pakistan Teh­reek-e-Insaf leader Ejaz Chaudhry and his son Ali Chaudhry has clear hints of the PTI leadership’s involvement in Tues­day’s attack on the res­idence of Lahore Corps Commander Lt-Gen Sal­man Fayyaz Ghani.

In the alleged audio, both father and son can be heard rejoicing over the damage caused to the army officers’ resi­dence and it transpires from the conversation that the PTI leadership had told party work­ers to gather at Jinnah House, now the resi­dence of Lahore Corps Commander. 

“Shots fired? Ali Chaudhry asks his fa­ther in the audio call. 

“Yes, there has been firing; first, there was aerial firing, then there was a burst”, Ejaz Chaudhry tells his son, adding that three peo­ple were shot.

British Council cancels all exams across Pakistan amid unrest

In an obvious refer­ence to the Pakistan Army having the repu­tation of being power­ful, Ali Chaudhry then says: “Their myth is bro­ken”, Elder Chaudhry then says that their house has been ransacked and nothing is left from the pot to the house. Mean­while, Punjab Governor Mu­hammad Balighur Reh­man Wednesday telephoned Corps Commander Lahore Lt-General Salman Fayyaz Ghani and inquired about his and his family’s welfare.The governor said that the mob by attacking the Jinnah House not only damaged an important national asset re­lated to the founder of Pa­kistan Quaid-e-Azam Mu­hammad Ali Jinnah, but also tainted values and high tradi­tions. He expressed the hope that this situation of anarchy would end soon.

Mubashir Hassan

