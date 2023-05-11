Thursday, May 11, 2023
Balochistan governor seeks effective legislation against ‘honour’ killing

Our Staff Reporter
May 11, 2023
QUETTA    -    Balochistan Governor Malik Ab­dul Wali Khan Kakar Wednesday stressed the need for effective legis­lation against ‘honour’ killing to pro­tect and empower women in society. 

“A comfortable and independent woman can excel in her skills in vari­ous fields to achieve her future goals,” said Kakar while addressing partici­pants of an event organised in con­nection with the National Dialogue against ‘honour’ killing here. 

He said it was inappropriate to as­sociate the violence of an individual with the entire nation or a tribe, add­ing that urgent legislation against honour killings was need of the hour. 

The Balochistan governor said Is­lam raised women to a position of influence and prestige in family and society. 

Former Speaker Rahila Hameed Khan Durrani, former Member of Provincial Assembly Dr Shama Ishaq, Professor Farkhunda Aurangzeb, Aurat Foundation Resident Director Alauddin Khalji, religious scholar Parveen Naiz, member of Evaji Al­liance and Pakistan People’s Party Mufti Kaleemullah Hydari and others participated in the event.

Our Staff Reporter

