Thursday, May 11, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Balochistan govt to provide health facilities to people at doorstep

Our Staff Reporter
May 11, 2023
Regional, Gwader, Quetta, Newspaper

QUETTA     -    Balochistan Planning and Develop­ment Minister Noor Muhammad Dummer has said that the govern­ment would place the health sector at the top of its priorities in the com­ing budget for providing healthcare facilities to people at their doorstep. Talking to media on Wednesday, he said the government would initiate relief and pro-people schemes in all districts to provide maximum relief to the masses.

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo has ordered the department concerned to prepare a balanced development plan while focusing on education, health, law and order and clean water schemes, he added. Dummer said the provincial government would determine development and non-development expenditures by balancing the provincial budget so that the development process in the province continues.

The overall development of the province especially of less devel­oped areas was the top priority of the government, the minister added. Bizenjo-led government had been ensuring provincial so­cio-economic development with a growth-oriented economy which would improve the overall socio-economic situation in the province, he stressed. The minister said that the provincial government was pursuing a policy of austerity and taking all possible steps to reduce all unnecessary expenditures to provide relief to the people.

British Council cancels all exams across Pakistan amid unrest

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-10/Lahore/epaper_img_1683707446.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

theNation List - Headlines

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023