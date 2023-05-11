Balochistan govt to provide health facilities to people at doorstep

QUETTA - Balochistan Planning and Develop­ment Minister Noor Muhammad Dummer has said that the govern­ment would place the health sector at the top of its priorities in the com­ing budget for providing healthcare facilities to people at their doorstep. Talking to media on Wednesday, he said the government would initiate relief and pro-people schemes in all districts to provide maximum relief to the masses.

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo has ordered the department concerned to prepare a balanced development plan while focusing on education, health, law and order and clean water schemes, he added. Dummer said the provincial government would determine development and non-development expenditures by balancing the provincial budget so that the development process in the province continues.

The overall development of the province especially of less devel­oped areas was the top priority of the government, the minister added. Bizenjo-led government had been ensuring provincial so­cio-economic development with a growth-oriented economy which would improve the overall socio-economic situation in the province, he stressed. The minister said that the provincial government was pursuing a policy of austerity and taking all possible steps to reduce all unnecessary expenditures to provide relief to the people.