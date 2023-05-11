Bridging gender gap in agriculture vital for economic progress

ISLAMABAD-Bridging the gender gap in the agriculture sector is vital to Pakistan’s economic progress, said a renowned expert. Agriculture is the backbone of Pakistan’s economy, contributing 22% to its gross domestic product (GDP) and employing nearly half of the country’s workforce. Despite significant contribution of women to this sector, they face numerous challenges, including limited access to resources, discriminatory social norms, and lack of institutional support.

“Addressing the gender gap in agriculture would empower women, and contribute to Pakistan’s economic progress,” said Dr Abid Qayyum Sulehri, Executive Director of Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI). According to the International Labour Organisation (ILO), women in Pakistan are paid less than men for the same work in agriculture. Additionally, women face significant constraints in accessing markets and transport infrastructure, limiting their ability to sell their produce. “To bridge the gender gap, it is essential to invest in women’s education and training. Educated women are more likely to adopt innovative farming techniques, increase yields, and generate higher incomes,” he said. Dr Sulehri said the government should prioritise education and training programs that specifically target women in rural areas, providing them with the necessary skills to improve their agricultural practices and financial management.

“Women’s access to land is also critical to their economic empowerment. In Pakistan, only 4% of women own land, which limits their ability to invest in their farms and secure loans. The government should enact policies that promote women’s land ownership and inheritance rights. Women’s cooperatives can also play an important role in pooling resources and acquiring land collectively,” he added. Access to finance is another significant challenge for women in agriculture. Women face more significant barriers than men in accessing credit due to a lack of collateral, limited financial literacy, and discriminatory lending practices.

“The government should develop financial products and services tailored to women’s needs, and provide them with easier access to credit,” Dr Sulehri said. He said the government should invest in infrastructure development to improve women’s access to markets and transport. He said upgrading rural roads and investing in transport infrastructure can reduce the cost of transporting goods to market and increase access to urban markets. “This would enable women to sell their produce at better prices, increase their incomes, and contribute more to Pakistan’s economy,” he added.