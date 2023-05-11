British Council cancels all exams across Pakistan amid unrest

ISLAMABAD - The British Council cancelled O and A level exams which were scheduled to be held on Wednesday amid the unrest in the country following the arrest of former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The sudden arrest of the ousted premier sparked demonstrations across Pakistan, and widespread internet outages were reported while supporters and leaders of the former ruling party clashed with law enforcement personnel in parts of the country, which even forced authorities to close all educational institutions.

A communique shared by British Council said the decision to cancel all exams was made after carefully evaluating the situation and to ensure the safety of our candidates, their parents, and staff members in the event of any untoward incident.

It further maintained that students who will not be able to sit in today’s exam will get marks on the basis of the other exam of the same subject.

For the upcoming papers, Cambridge officials announced that they would decide about those papers after watching the situation in the country. The statement said British Council will decide whether to cancel or go ahead with any exam on a day-to-day basis.

Meanwhile, the IELTS English language test and exams at the University of London have also been cancelled. Imran’s expected arrest prompted widespread protests across Pakistan, and widespread internet outages were reported. Khan’s supporters also attacked military sites, a rare sight that stunned social media users.