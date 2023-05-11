Thursday, May 11, 2023
Case registered against ex-PTI minister for thrashing shop owner

Riaz Khan
May 11, 2023
Regional, Peshawar

MARDAN      -    According to police sources, a case has been registered by the district police against a former provincial minister of Pakistan Tehreek- e-Insaf (PTI), two members of the provincial assembly, and 40 unidentified PTI workers. They are accused of damaging a shop and assaulting the shop owner for refusing to close the store.

As per the statement given to the Mardan Medical Complex (MMC) police by Abdul Salam, son of Tawas Khan and a resident of Khazana Dheri, he was present at his medical store near Sher Plaza on Charsadda road at 4:50 pm on Tuesday.

During that time, Atif Khan, the former provincial minister, Abdul Salam Afridi, former MPAs, Iftikhar Ali Mashwani, and around 40 PTI workers entered his store carrying sticks.

Riaz Khan

