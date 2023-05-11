Thursday, May 11, 2023
CCPO asks Lahore police to be fully vigilant

Staff Reporter
May 11, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE   -    Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Bilal Sid­dique Kamyana has stated that the protection of citi­zens’ lives and property, as well as ensuring public safety, is the primary re­sponsibility of Lahore Po­lice. In this regard, every police officer and official should play their full role in maintaining public or­der to ensure that citizens do not face any inconve­nience. CCPO Lahore issued an order, stating that every possible measure should be taken to protect the life and property of the com­mon man. Special atten­tion should also be given to vulnerable strata including women, children, the el­derly and disabled persons to create ease for them. The concerned police staff should ensure the smooth flow of traffic in commer­cial places, roads, intersec­tions, and public places so that people do not face any hindrances in their daily activities, he said. CCPO La­hore asserted that no one will be allowed to block roads, public places, or in­tersections.

Staff Reporter

