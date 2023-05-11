CCPO asks Lahore police to be fully vigilant

LAHORE - Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana has stated that the protection of citizens’ lives and property, as well as ensuring public safety, is the primary responsibility of Lahore Police. In this regard, every police officer and official should play their full role in maintaining public order to ensure that citizens do not face any inconvenience. CCPO Lahore issued an order, stating that every possible measure should be taken to protect the life and property of the common man. Special attention should also be given to vulnerable strata including women, children, the elderly and disabled persons to create ease for them. The concerned police staff should ensure the smooth flow of traffic in commercial places, roads, intersections, and public places so that people do not face any hindrances in their daily activities, he said. CCPO Lahore asserted that no one will be allowed to block roads, public places, or intersections.