China airline to resume Lahore-Urumqi flights from June 13

ISLAMABAD - China Southern Airlines is poised to resume flight operations from Lahore to Urumqi on June 13th.

The flight operations were suspended when the pandemic erupted, causing a significant downturn in the aviation industry.

Gwadar Pro quoting an official from the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) stated the flight service will connect Lahore with Urumqi, the capital of the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region.

The flights will be scheduled on a weekly basis, specifically on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays. In terms of preparedness to smoothen the resumption of flights, he said that all mandatory SOPs from administration level to technical procedures are being put into force at Lahore Airport.

Yan Yang, Commercial Counsellor at the Chinese Consulate in Lahore, hailed the resumption of flights as a positive sign, stating that it would bring a wave of convenience to travellers on both sides.

The resumption of flights from Lahore to Urumqi on June 13th, following the reopening of the Khunjerab Pass after a three-year hiatus, is expected to strengthen Pakistan-China economic and trade ties while also promoting people-to-people exchanges between the two nations. Various organisations, including the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry, traders’ bodies, and associations, warmly welcomed the resumption of flights.

They expressed that Lahore, as an emerging economic hub in Punjab, deserves to be a prime destination for China Southern Airlines.

Iqbal Haider, a Lahore- based electronic trader gave a big shootout to the upcoming development. “It will save our time, travelling budget and energy,” he said.