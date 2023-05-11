Thursday, May 11, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

China launches cargo ship on mission to space station

China launches cargo ship on mission to space station
Anadolu
1:01 PM | May 11, 2023
Lifestyle & Entertainment, Snippets

China on Wednesday successfully launched into space its Tianzhou 6 cargo ship.

According to a statement, the domestically built Long March 7-Y7 rocket carried the cargo vessel into orbit, where it will carry supplies and equipment to China's Tiangong space station.

The rocket blasted off at 9.22 p.m. (1322GMT) from the Wenchang Space Launch Center in China's southern Hainan province, said the statement released on the station's Twitter account.

The China Manned Space Agency (CMSA), announced the success of the launch mission.

Tags:

Anadolu

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-11/Lahore/epaper_img_1683782214.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

theNation List - Headlines

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023