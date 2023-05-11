Chinese citizen survives assassination attempt in Karachi

KARACHI-Sindh police on Wednesday foiled an assassination attempt on a Chinese citizen at Karachi’s Pak-China shipyard, media reported on Wednesday.

According to the details, the police neutralised the terrorist in an exchange of fire, while a police constable was injured during the incident and has been taken to a nearby hospital for first aid.

Meanwhile, the Police officials have recovered a semi-automatic rifle – SMG – and other equipment from the possession of deceased terrorist.

The bomb disposal squad has been called in to examine the situation and ensure the safety of the surrounding area as police officials believe that the terrorist may have been wearing a suicide jacket.

Moreover, the investigation is underway to ensure the safety of citizens and prevent further attacks. Police officials said process of identifying the dead terrorist was going on. Police also recovered weapons and explosives from the slain terrorist.

It is pertinent to note that a female suicide bomber from a militant group killed four people, including three Chinese nationals, in an attack on a van carrying staff from a Beijing cultural programme at Karachi University in April last year. The militant outfit claimed responsibility, saying it was their first suicide attack by a woman assailant. CCTV footage showed a woman standing in wait near the gate of a Confucius Institute, the cultural programme that China operates at universities around the world, as a van pulls up.