Commissioner chairs meeting on construction of divisional complex

NAWABSHAH- Commissioner Muhammad Abbas Baloch chaired a meeting regarding construction of Divisional Complex at Shaheed Benazirabad for Government departments at Committee Room, here on Wednesday. Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Shaheed Benazirabad Muhammad Younus Chandio, Additional Commissioner (AC) Fayyaz Hussain Rahujo, Deputy Commissioner (DC) SBA Sehryar Gul Memon, SSP Capt [r] Ameer Saud Magsi, XEN Provincial Building Naseer Ahmed Bhutto, Senior Architect Engineer NESPAK Tariq Laghari,Assistant Commissioner General (ACG) Liaquat Ali Loond, Information Officer AIjaz Ali Teevino and other relevant officials attended the meeting. Addressing the meeting, the Commissioner said, “Setup of divisional level offices for divisional departments is still awaited following the award of divisional status to Shaheed Benaziabad in 2014, which is causing difficulties for the masses. He said, “The plan of the Divisional Complex is to set up all government departments at one place, which would help the public to facilitate resolving their problems at a single place.” The Commissioner instructed consultants of NESPAK Company to take concrete steps in accommodating all departments according to the requirements of their divisional officers while the construction work of the divisional complex should be started at the earliest.