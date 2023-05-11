Commissioner chairs meeting to review measures of anti-polio drive

QUETTA - Quetta division Commis­sioner Suhailur Rehman on Wednesday chaired a meet­ing regarding the arrange­ments and security plan for the anti-polio campaign here from May 11. The meet­ing was attended by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Quetta Shahak Baloch, Additional Deputy Commissioner Po­litical Quetta division Babar Khan, Health Department, Police, Balochistan Constabu­lary, UNICEF and WHO offi­cers. It was said in the meet­ing that due to the holding of National Games in Quetta, this month’s anti-polio cam­paign will start on May 11 (today) and continue till May 14 for which all arrangements have been completed. In this four-day anti-polio campaign, fool-proof security arrange­ments will be provided to the polio vaccination teams said in the meeting. In the meet­ing told that during the polio campaign, police personnel would be deployed alongwith all polio teams across the dis­trict. There will be effective monitoring of internal and external routes alongwith po­lice patrolling, paying special attention to sensitive Union Councils, the district adminis­tration will directly supervise the security arrangements of polio duty, came under discussion in the meeting. The commissioner said that steps needed to be taken on an emergency basis to make parents and society aware of their responsibilities for the complete eradication of po­lio. He said that police, Levies and BC personnel would be deployed to protect the po­lio teams during drive in the areas of Quetta. He said that polio was a national prob­lem, so all members of the society should fully cooper­ate with the teams to protect their future builders. Suhailur Rehman said that in the anti-polio campaign would make sure that all children have ac­cess to immunisations so that no child was deprived of im­munisations. He said that all the relevant institutions and departments should carry out the anti-polio campaign suc­cessfully with mutual cooper­ation. He said that all possible measures should be taken to remove obstacles and prob­lems in the polio campaign while all the relevant officers would be alert and give im­mediate response during the anti-polio campaign. In the meeting, the organisation of the anti-polio campaign and the reorganisation of the se­curity plan were directed.