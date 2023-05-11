In what is being viewed as a significant move, the government on Tuesday allowed the introduction of a crucial private member’s bill in the National Assembly seeking to empower the lawmakers to punish those committing contempt of parliament or its committees and breaching the privilege of any member of any house of parliament on the pattern of the contempt of court law.

The bill titled “Contempt of Majlis-e-Shoora (Parliament) Bill 2023” was tabled by PTI dissident Rana Qasim Noon and it was supported one by one by almost all the parties present in the National Assembly. The lawmakers termed the move too late, stating that such a law should have been enforced much earlier. While some of the lawmakers called for its immediate passage, Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf on the request of Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar referred it to the committee concerned with the directive to come up with its report within seven days. This is a sensible decision as the proper procedure must be adopted for the passage of the bill and such legislation should not be carried out in haste without fine-tuning the objectionable parts of the bill.

Establishing the writ of the parliament is necessary, as it is a forum that has historically not been given the importance it deserves, even by politicians themselves. However, given our track record with contempt laws as well, there must be mechanisms within the bill to ensure that it is not misused.

What is good to see is that the authority to award punishments will rest with the National Assembly or the Senate on the recommendations of the 24-member Contempt Committee. Further, the proposed law also provides the right of appeal to the convicted person which would then be heard by the lawmakers in a joint sitting of the parliament. The appeal before the joint sitting must be filed within 30 days of the announcement of the verdict. Based on the initial reports, it does not seem that the contempt of the parliament has been interpreted very broadly, which reduces the chances of it being misused. This law, if it does go through, will add much-needed weight and heft to the institution, but whether this is a good decision in the larger interest of the democracy and the country will depend on how judiciously it is implemented.