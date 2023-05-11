Cricket stars 'right behind skipper'

Several renowned cricketers have expressed their anger over arrest of former prime minister and PTI chief Imran Khan, saying they fully backed the cricketer-turned-politician.

Cricketers Mohammad Hafeez, Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis, and Shoaib Akhtar were the few ones who were annoyed by the way things had happened.

Backing the deposed prime minister — who was voted out from power in April last year — former captain Waqar Younis assured Khan that they were right behind him.

“More power to you Imran Khan, let’s protect our leader [and] freedom,” said Younis.