De Bruyne’s rocket earns Manchester City a draw against Real Madrid  

Madrid - The UEFA Champions League semifinal between Real Madrid and Manchester City ended in a 1-1 draw. City dominated the early minutes of the match as at one point they had 72 percent possession of the ball, but everything changed as Real Madrid’s Vinicius Junior scored a brilliant curling shot from outside the box in the 36th minute of the game. Similarly, Real Madrid dominated a larger part of the second half but City’s Kevin De Bruyne earned them a 1-1 draw with a spectacular low shot from distance in the 67th minute. Both teams will have all to play for in the second leg which will be played at the Etihad Stadium next week on Wednesday, May 17. “It was a shame that we conceded that goal,” Madrid midfielder Luka Modric said. “I think we deserved more. They had more possession but didn’t create a lot of chances. It’s still 50-50 and we will go into the second match with confidence.” Madrid’s head coach Carlo Ancelotti analysed the first leg and said a couple of things. “We could have won, and we deserved to win. We have a good feeling for the second leg because of this performance,” said the 63-year-old Italian.