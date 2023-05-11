DIG Rizvi’s injured eye treated successfully, says Punjab Health Minister

LAHORE - Caretaker Punjab Minister for Health Dr Javed Akram said on Wednesday that DIG Operations Lahore Ali Nasir Rizvi’s eye, in­jured during protest demon­strations by the Pakistan Teh­reek-e-Insaf (PTI) activists on Tuesday, was successfully treated on Wednesday. He said this dur­ing his visit to the Services Hospi­tal where he met the family of the DIG Operations Lahore, who was undergoing treatment at the pub­lic sector health facility. The care­taker minister also met surgeons, who performed procedure on Ali Nasir Rizvi’s eye. He said that while ensuring peace and order, Ali Rizvi’s eye was badly affected by a hit of a stone. He said that 25 policemen and two civilians had already been discharged after being provided medical aid. The health minister said that on the direction of Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi, the Department of Specialised Health and Medical Education had also formed a spe­cial medical board for operation of Ali Nasir Rizvi’s eye. Professor of Ophthalmology SIMS Professor Dr Khalid Waheed, Professor of Oph­thalmology Professor Dr Khawaja Mohsin Ehsan and retired Profes­sor of Ophthalmology King Ed­ward Medical University Professor Dr Asad Aslam Khan were includ­ed in the special medical board.