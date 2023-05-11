Distt admin seals five illegal petrol pumps

MULTAN - The district administration sealed five illegal petrol pumps and registered FIRs against the owners during a crackdown launched across the district here on Wednesday.

In line with special direc­tives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Omer Jehangir, the Civil Defence Department under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner (AC) City See­mal Mushtaq launched a crack­down against illegal petrol pumps and LPG refilling shops. The teams sealed five petrol pump units and took the mate­rial into custody while separate cases have also been registered against the owners.

Speaking on the occasion, AC Seemal Mushtaq said that the crackdown would continue without any discrimination, adding that hoarding of pet­rol and illegal refilling of LPG would not be tolerated at any cost and strict action would be taken against violators.

ACS SEEKS MEGA PLAN TO INCREASE FOREST AREA IN SOUTH PUNJAB

South Punjab Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) Capt (retd) Saqib Zaffar has sought a comprehensive mega plan from the officers concerned for increasing forest area in south Punjab under the vision to deal with climate change, food shortage and other challenges.

Presiding over a meeting to review the performance of For­est, Wildlife and Fisheries de­partments on Wednesday, he said that the world was facing challenges of climate change and food shortage which can be tackled by increasing forest area. He said that it was the need of the hour to have forest in 25 percent area of the country to have a healthy environment and stable economy but Pakistan has only four percent area forested. He directed officers concerned to prepare a comprehensive mega plan for increasing forest area in south Punjab.

The ACS said that a favourable natural environment be ensured in wildlife breeding centres and steps be taken for maintaining the ecosystem and biodiversity in lakes whereas, protection of endangered species of birds and animals would also be ensured. He said that foreign exchange could be earned by exporting fish and shrimp and stressed officers for launching an awareness cam­paign to increase fish and shrimp farming in south Punjab.

Giving briefing on the occa­sion, Secretary Forest, Wild­life and Fishries Sarfraz Khan Magsi informed the meeting that during the current finan­cial year, Rs589 million had been released for 22 develop­ment projects, out of which 70 percent of funds have been spent on the projects. He said that a target of planting 8.3 million saplings was fixed for the year 2023 while 73 percent of the target has already been achieved so far. He further in­formed that the Forestry De­partment of South Punjab has planted 9.8 million saplings on banks of canals covering an area of 12,000 acres. He maintained that 1.42 million saplings on 15,000 acres of land and a unique initiative of mango plantation had been ini­tiated by the department.

It was also disclosed in the meeting that there were 5 zoos on 135 acres of land and three wildlife parks on 42 acres in south Punjab while two Wild­life Breeding Centres on 1,694 acres of land in south Punjab.

The ACS was informed that 2.6 million fish had been pro­vided to farmers from fish hatcheries while “Patisar Lake” was being restored on a prior­ity basis. The digital mapping of forests had been completed through which 292 acres of land in Rakh Khanpur has been retrieved from the land mafia.

Secretary Sarfraz Khan Magsi briefed that a wildlife sanctuary had been estab­lished in Bahawalpur and Ra­him Yar Khan on an area of 4,675 acres of land.