Duty-Free Imports

The duty-free import facility for vehicles for overseas Pakistanis has been withdrawn. This is a positive step because previously, people imported vehicles duty-free and then did not export them, making them untraceable. With this temporary import withdrawal, there will be better checks and balances, and digitisation of processes will help maintain accountability. Moreover, a monthly report will ensure that individuals are held accountable.

Currently, of 1000 vehicles imported in Pakistan in the last 5 years, 100 are missing, making it challenging to control and account for uncontrolled imports. Some vehicles are untraceable and impossible to track. As a country facing foreign exchange issues, it is crucial to regulate the import of luxury vehicles and high-value items.

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) had previously attempted to monitor temporarily imported and tax-free vehicles in Pakistan. In April, the FBR proposed changes that require people importing such vehicles to remain in Pakistan until the vehicle is exported. Restricting the facility to tourists will not do away with the issue, however, but at least the problem will be scaled down significantly. Likewise, the move from now is to ensure that monitoring and digitisation will ensure proper accountability of vehicles that are imported.

In light of strict foreign exchange controls, vehicle imports have been a contentious issue. In January, the government allowed the import of 2,200 luxury vehicles while implementing strict controls on essential consumer items. Raw materials for pharmaceutical companies, perishable products, and industrial goods have been in dire straits due to the Letter of Credit (LC) issue, while luxury vehicles have been a controversial topic.

Therefore, stricter controls on vehicle imports, particularly those that remain unaccounted for after the retention period expires, are necessary to regulate this sector. Hopefully, these rules will be enforced, and the changes will be implemented in full spirit.